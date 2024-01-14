Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A display of tributes to Marc Webley have piled up outside the pub where he was gunned down, along with a banner emblazoned with ‘legends never die’.

Gangland hood Marc Webley, 38, and another 39-year-old man were shot outside The Anchor Inn pub in Granton at around 11.50pm on Hogmanay. Both Webley and the unnamed second man were taken to hospital, where Webley was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man was described as being in a ‘serious but stable condition'.

Dozens of flowers have been added to the pavement outside over the past two weeks, while a Police investigation into the murder continues.

Photo: Jolene Campbell

The huge display includes a Spartans FC banner, a Hibs scarf, miniature toy cars and motorbikes and a ‘Dad’ floral arrangement at the front. A painted banner that reads ‘legends never die’ has been hung up on a wall opposite the pub.

A tiktok tribute video was also posted of the flowers and a man heard shouting ‘legends will never die’ a few days ago. The video has ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra playing in the background.

One message reads: “Fly high brother. You did it your way. Till we meet again. Legends never die. Lots of love’

Another tribute from family reads: “To Uncle Marc. Thank you for everything you have done. You will all be remembered.”

Photo: Jolene Campbell

Webley’s ex girlfriend teenage lottery winner Jane Park posted emotional tributes to her ex and revealed unseen videos of the pair together on Instagram following his death. Park told her followers she had been left “absolutely devastated” by Webley’s death.

Police Scotland's major investigation team said inquiries are ongoing. Cops searched two Edinburgh properties on Thursday, January 11 as the probe continues. Residents reported a heavy, armed police presence with assistance from forensic teams at around midday On Thursday (January 11) at the Banana flats on Cables Wynd. Officers were also seen searching a property on Matthew Street in Greendykes on the same day.

In recent weeks three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Granton Crescent. Last week, detectives arrested and charged Grant Hunter, 32, and Emma McVie, 25, both of whom appeared in court on Monday, January 8, accused of murder.

Hunter and McVie, both from Edinburgh, faced allegations of murder and assault to severe injury, danger to life and attempted murder. Both the accused made no plea and were remanded in custody. The pair are due to appear back in the dock at the capital court within days.

Photo: Jolene Campbell

A 33-year-old woman was later arrested in connection with the incident. It has been reported that the third woman has been released pending further enquiries but police declined to comment. The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has been approached comment.