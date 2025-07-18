Police have revealed a reported new sighting of a man who has been missing since last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say their enquiries suggest Alan Niven, 54, was last seen on Beauly Drive at Torridon Walk, Craigshill, between 3.45pm and 4.30pm on Saturday, 12 July, 2025.

The original appeal to the public for help in tracing Mr Niven said he was last seen in the early hours of that day in Tweed Drive, Craigshill. And there were subsequent reports of a sighting on Sunday, but that was later discounted by police.

Alan Niven and his distinctive tattoo | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say their enquiries are continuing and they want anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Niven is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short red/auburn hair. He has a distinctive scull tattoo on his left arm. He also has a scroll like tattoo on his upper right arm. His clothing when last seen is not known.

Inspector Geraldine Josey of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries to trace Alan are ongoing. We believe he was last seen in the Torridon Walk area on the afternoon of Saturday, 12 July and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him to contact us.

“As time passes concerns are growing for his welfare and I would ask anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage which could assist to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Alan and I would also appeal to people in the area to check gardens and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2977 of 14 July, 2025.