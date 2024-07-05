Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s Ian Murray - who was left as his party’s only Scottish MP when the SNP swept the board in 2015 - is now going to be joined by three dozen new colleagues in the House of Commons after Labour’s massive gains across Scotland.

And Mr Murray increased his own majority in Edinburgh South from 11,095 to 17,251. The SNP’s Simita Kumar, leader of the Nationalist group on the city council, was second, but the Greens’ Jo Phillips pushed Tory candidate Christopher Cowdy into fourth place.

Mr Murray’s speech at the count was interrupted by a heckler asking what he was going to do about Gaza.

After thanking election officials and his campaign team, Mr Murray quoted the late John Smith - “the greatest prime minister we never had” - who said in the last speech before his death 30 years ago that all he asked was the opportunity to serve.

Mr Murray said: “For the past six weeks we have asked the Scottish people to give us the chance to serve. Whether you’ve voted Labour ll your life, decided we were the best choice this time or you’ve voted Labour for the very first time, we will work hard with humility to deliver the trust you have placed in us.

“We certainly won’t let you down - the work starts tomorrow.”

Ian Murray - Scottish Labour Party: 24,976

Simita Kumar - Scottish National Party (SNP): 7,725

Jo Phillips - Scottish Greens: 4,270

Christopher Cowdy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 4,001

Andy Williamson - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,746

Cameron Rose - Reform UK: 1,845

Alex Martin - Independent: 466

Lynne Lyon - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence: 454

Phil Holden - Scottish Family Party: Promoting Traditional Values: 267

Mark Rowbotham - Independent: 76

Labour majority 17,251