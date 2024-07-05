General election 2024: Labour's Ian Murray increases majority in Edinburgh South
and live on Freeview channel 276
Labour’s Ian Murray - who was left as his party’s only Scottish MP when the SNP swept the board in 2015 - is now going to be joined by three dozen new colleagues in the House of Commons after Labour’s massive gains across Scotland.
And Mr Murray increased his own majority in Edinburgh South from 11,095 to 17,251. The SNP’s Simita Kumar, leader of the Nationalist group on the city council, was second, but the Greens’ Jo Phillips pushed Tory candidate Christopher Cowdy into fourth place.
Mr Murray’s speech at the count was interrupted by a heckler asking what he was going to do about Gaza.
After thanking election officials and his campaign team, Mr Murray quoted the late John Smith - “the greatest prime minister we never had” - who said in the last speech before his death 30 years ago that all he asked was the opportunity to serve.
Mr Murray said: “For the past six weeks we have asked the Scottish people to give us the chance to serve. Whether you’ve voted Labour ll your life, decided we were the best choice this time or you’ve voted Labour for the very first time, we will work hard with humility to deliver the trust you have placed in us.
“We certainly won’t let you down - the work starts tomorrow.”
Ian Murray - Scottish Labour Party: 24,976
Simita Kumar - Scottish National Party (SNP): 7,725
Jo Phillips - Scottish Greens: 4,270
Christopher Cowdy - Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 4,001
Andy Williamson - Scottish Liberal Democrats: 2,746
Cameron Rose - Reform UK: 1,845
Alex Martin - Independent: 466
Lynne Lyon - Alba Party: Yes to Scottish Independence: 454
Phil Holden - Scottish Family Party: Promoting Traditional Values: 267
Mark Rowbotham - Independent: 76
Labour majority 17,251
Turnout: 66.28%
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.