General election 2024: Labour's Ian Murray says he wants to work with Scottish Government
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, on a visit to Portobello, has said that if Labour wins the general election he wants to work with the SNP-run Scottish Government to benefit Scotland.
Mr Murray, standing for re-election as MP for Edinburgh South, said co-operation between the two administrations would be the only way to deliver the change people were demanding. He said surveys showed people wanted governments of whatever colour to work together. And he claimed the “constant” conflict between the UK Tory government and the SNP over recent years had been to the detriment of the Scottish people.
He said: "My offer to the Scottish Government - if we are fortunate and privileged enough to be in the position to make these decisions - is to work together for the benefit of everyone in Scotland.
"That's what the Scottish people want, we're only going to be able to deliver that change by working together. And I can assure you that any Scotland Office I run will be solely focused on delivering for the Scottish people and that means we've got to work closely together.
"Of course it takes two to tango - they've also got to decide they want to dance, but the Scotland Office is being turned into a spending department, the best bang for your buck is to work together to spend that money in local communities to create jobs and eradicate poverty.”
Labour plans to give the Scotland Office the power to distribute levelling-up cash - about £150,000 a year - which replaced European Union structural funding. This money is currently controlled by the UK government department headed by Michael Gove, which has caused controversy because it means the Scottish Government is bypassed on public spending in what are often devolved areas of responsibility.
But Mr Murray made it clear that under Labour the approach would change and appeared to say the Scottish Government would have a say in future on how the money was spent.
He said: "There are good models in place already - the City Deals was a very good model, where private institutions, local government, Scottish Government and UK Government worked together. It has got to be done in partnership, none of this is a single decision for a single politician. It's about working in partnership across governments and with communities to deliver what they need."
Mr Murray was in Portobello campaigning with Edinburgh East & Musselburgh Labour candidate Chris Murray - no relation - who is bidding to win the seat from the SNP's Tommy Sheppard.
Ian Murray said Labour's campaign in Edinburgh was going "really well" and people were "demanding change".He said: "We're fighting for every single vote, seats are in play - the opinions polls tells us that - but we take nothing for granted, which is why all of our candidates right across Edinburgh are working incredibly hard to take that message to the doorsteps and the positive feedback is very encouraging."
