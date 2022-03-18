George IV Bridge incident: Edinburgh man dies after falling from height in Cowgate
Police are carrying out enquiries, following an incident where a 48-year-old man died after falling from a height in the Old Town yesterday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident, which took place in the Cowgate area on Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the death, and said: “Officers were made aware of a 48 year-old man having fallen from height onto Cowgate in Edinburgh around 10am on Thursday, 17 March, 2022.
“Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is aware.
“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”
A major emergency response was triggered by the incident, which occurred near George IV Bridge yesterday morning.
Police officers cordoned off the surrounding area, and traffic was diverted up Candlemaker Row for some time.
Eyewitnesses also spotted an ambulance in the area.