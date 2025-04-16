Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell-Horner, will visit Edinburgh this month as part of a UK tour to launch her new children’s book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Ginger Spice’ fans will have an opportunity join the British pop culture singer ‘for an empowering Meet and Greet, followed by a talk to celebrate her new children’s book, Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire’.

The event takes place at Ps & Gs Church on Broughton Street on Saturday, April 26, with the meet and greet beginning at 11:30am and a seated talk set to start at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geri Halliwell-Horner at Sheffield Hallam University where she gave a guest lecture to creative writing and marketing students and read from her new children's book to pupils from local schools. Photo: Paul David Drabble All rights Reserved www.pauldaviddrabble.co.uk | Paul David Drabble

A standard ticket costs £6 (£5 for a child). There is also an ‘includes book’ ticket option for £7.99 which includes a copy of the book and allows visitors to meet Geri for a photo. Books are pre-signed and Geri will not be able to dedicate them.

Organisers have advised the Meet and Greet ‘has limited places’ and ‘there will be no opportunity to meet Geri without an 'includes book' event voucher’. Parents accompanying children who have the 'includes book' voucher can join the photo but they will need to purchase a standard event ticket.

A synopsis for Geri’s new adventure novel reads: “Rosie Frost has a murder to solve, revenge on her mind and more questions than she has answers for. It’s a new term at Heverbridge School and Bloodstone Island is in turmoil: mutant animals are on the loose, jealous classmates want to bring Rosie down and an everlasting star may just end them all.

“While she fights to uncover her past, Rosie wonders if the price for truth may be too high. And as danger puts her new home – and all that she loves – at risk, can Rosie discover what she is really made of?”

You can book tickets for ‘A Talk and Meet & Greet with Geri Halliwell-Horner’ by visiting the Topping & Company Booksellers website.