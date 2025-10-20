Edinburgh city centre will be awash with colour on Sunday, November 2, as Edinburgh Diwali marks 10 years of uniting communities and celebrating diversity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual celebration, which was launched in 2015 by the Lord Provost and Indian diaspora of Edinburgh, kick starts the city’s winter festivities with a vibrant parade and performance programme in central Edinburgh.

President of Edinburgh Diwali, Rajnish Singh, is looking forward to this year’s event. He said: “This year marks a special milestone for Edinburgh Diwali as we proudly celebrate 10 years with the theme that embodies our journey of bringing communities together through light, culture, and joy - uniting communities, celebrating diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a humble beginning in 2015, the Festival of Light (Diwali) has grown into one of Edinburgh’s most cherished community-led celebrations, thanks to the dedication of our committee members, the incredible talent of our performers, the unwavering support of our volunteers, and the enthusiasm of thousands of friends and audiences who have joined us over the years.”

The fun begins at St Andrew Square, where Dishoom will be serving up a warming Chai before the Lord Provost and Scottish Regiment Band lead a colourful procession of over 150 performers and community representatives through Edinburgh’s New Town.

Edinburgh Diwali, photo by Robin Mair. | Submitted

Displays of traditional Indian dance and culture will bookend the parade, with demonstrations from Yatra Tamil, Uttarakhand, Malayali, and Telugu dance groups, University of Edinburgh’s Junoon Dance, and Edinburgh Banghra Crew. The Glencorse Pipe Band will be keeping the beat along the parade, while Edinburgh’s South American community join in with demonstrations from El Encanto and Mextli dance groups.

Following the parade, celebrations move to West Princes Street Gardens, with a fun-filled afternoon of performance planned at the Ross Bandstad in the foothills of Edinburgh Castle, alongside a menu of Indian cultural activities and cuisine provided by Mr Basrai World Cuisine, Desh restaurant, treats and henna painting from Lidl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the afternoon, Edinburgh’s leading classical Indian dance school, Nikkan Dance Academy will tell the story of Diwali through nine different forms of dance, while Alhalya demonstrate the intricate footwork and dynamic gestures and expressive gestures of Bharatanatyam, a traditional Indian dance known for its dynamic rhythms. Celebrating more modern Indian culture, Edinburgh’s own Udaan and Bollyfeat perform some of the best contemporary Bollywood fusion.

Closing the day’s performances, the UK’s premier Bollywood Rock Band, Shoonya will headline with an electrifying performance before a fireworks finale lights up Edinburgh’s city skyline for the first time in 2025.

Remarking on the 10th anniversary of the event, Lord Provost and Chair of Edinburgh Diwali, Councillor Robert Aldridge said: “Diwali is observed by over 1.5 billion people worldwide and we’re proud to bring this exciting tradition to the heart of Scotland’s capital.

“Diwali is a family-friendly celebration of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. Free and open to all, it has become one of Edinburgh’s unmissable events in recent years and this year celebrates the 10th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a colourful parade, live performances, and spectacular fireworks, it’s a joyful occasion that will bring community together and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the festival of lights.”

The different states and regions of India were represented with traditional dance displays at last year’s Edinburgh Diwali. | Robin Mair

Consul General of India, Edinburgh, Mr Siddharth Malik said: “Diwali is a festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. It reminds us of the enduring power of truth, compassion, and goodwill to illuminate our lives. The spirit of Diwali continues to inspire and bring together people across the world.

“I am delighted that Edinburgh Diwali 2025 will once again bring these timeless values to life in the heart of this beautiful city on November 2. The vibrant performances, cultural showcases, and enthusiastic community participation reflect the deep bonds of friendship and mutual respect that exist between India and Scotland.

“I warmly congratulate the team of Edinburgh Diwali and the City of Edinburgh Council for their dedicated efforts in promoting cultural understanding and tradition through this remarkable celebration over the past ten years. I look forward to joining everyone in celebrating this joyous occasion and sharing in the festive spirit of Diwali.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those taking part in the parade last year wore bright Indian dress during the Diwali celebrations in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Diwali president, Rajnish Singh added: “We also express our sincere gratitude to our funding bodies and sponsors whose support has allowed us to keep the festival free and open to everyone. A special acknowledgement goes to City of Edinburgh Council & members of EPOG, the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, and the Consul General of India, who have supported us every year since our inception.

“On behalf of the entire Committee, I extend a big thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. We warmly invite residents and visitors of Edinburgh to join us on Sunday, November 2 with your family and friends, for a spectacular afternoon filled with music, dance, food, and a breathtaking fireworks finale.”

Edinburgh Diwali 10th anniversary celebration will take place 1pm-7pm on Sunday, November 2. The event is free to attend and open to all, encouraging people from across Edinburgh and the surrounding area to participate in this family-friendly festival of light.