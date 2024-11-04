This year was the 10th celebration of the Indian festival in Scotland’s capital city, the largest public Diwali event in the country, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness the world over.
Free to attend and open to all, Edinburgh Diwali celebrates community and diversity in Edinburgh with a diverse and colourful programme of music and dance, parade, and fireworks display.
Rajnish Singh, president of Edinburgh Diwali, said: “The organisation of Diwali 2024 is not possible without the hard work of Edinburgh Diwali committee, volunteers, performers, and the support from City of Edinburgh Council and our sponsors. I would like to extend my gratitude to all of them and to our audience for their continued support.
“We also highly appreciate the support and guidance from the office of Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Consul General of India, Edinburgh, and many long-standing friends of Edinburgh Diwali.”
Lord Provost and Chair of Edinburgh Diwali, Councillor Robert Aldridge said: “Diwali is a vibrant, family-friendly festival of lights, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Free and open to all, it has become one of Edinburgh’s unmissable events in recent years.
“I'm delighted to see it continue to grow and flourish. This year marks the 10th celebration of this Indian festival in Scotland’s capital, offering a lively programme of music, dance, and lights.”