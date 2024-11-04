Edinburgh Diwali brings noise and colour to the city centre as it hosts 10th celebration in Scotland's capital

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 13:54 BST

Edinburgh city centre was awash with music and colour as Edinburgh Diwali hosted its annual celebration of the festival of lights on Sunday, November 3.

This year was the 10th celebration of the Indian festival in Scotland’s capital city, the largest public Diwali event in the country, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness the world over.

Free to attend and open to all, Edinburgh Diwali celebrates community and diversity in Edinburgh with a diverse and colourful programme of music and dance, parade, and fireworks display.

Rajnish Singh, president of Edinburgh Diwali, said: “The organisation of Diwali 2024 is not possible without the hard work of Edinburgh Diwali committee, volunteers, performers, and the support from City of Edinburgh Council and our sponsors. I would like to extend my gratitude to all of them and to our audience for their continued support.

“We also highly appreciate the support and guidance from the office of Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Consul General of India, Edinburgh, and many long-standing friends of Edinburgh Diwali.”

Lord Provost and Chair of Edinburgh Diwali, Councillor Robert Aldridge said: “Diwali is a vibrant, family-friendly festival of lights, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Free and open to all, it has become one of Edinburgh’s unmissable events in recent years.

“I'm delighted to see it continue to grow and flourish. This year marks the 10th celebration of this Indian festival in Scotland’s capital, offering a lively programme of music, dance, and lights.”

Celebrations began at St Andrew Square, where performers from across Indian and Scottish culture converged before setting off on a parade through Edinburgh’s New Town en route to Princes Street Gardens.

1. On parade

Celebrations began at St Andrew Square, where performers from across Indian and Scottish culture converged before setting off on a parade through Edinburgh’s New Town en route to Princes Street Gardens. | Robin Mair

Photo Sales
The display kicked off at St Andrew Square, before making its way along George Street to Castle Street, led by the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, the Consul General of India and the Edinburgh Diwali Committee.

2. Kicking off

The display kicked off at St Andrew Square, before making its way along George Street to Castle Street, led by the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, the Consul General of India and the Edinburgh Diwali Committee. | Robin Mair

Photo Sales
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland led proceedings with the unmistakable sound of Scotland, accompanied by pipers and drummers from the Stockbridge and Glencorse Pipe Bands. Following in their wake, the Edinburgh Noise Committee provided a soundtrack for seven different dance troupes representing the different regions and diversity of Indian culture.

3. Making some noise

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland led proceedings with the unmistakable sound of Scotland, accompanied by pipers and drummers from the Stockbridge and Glencorse Pipe Bands. Following in their wake, the Edinburgh Noise Committee provided a soundtrack for seven different dance troupes representing the different regions and diversity of Indian culture. | Robin Mair

Photo Sales
The different states and regions of India were represented with traditional dance displays from Bihar, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu; and Edinburgh Diwali celebrated multiculturalism in Edinburgh by welcoming Soles Del Peru, who brought a touch of Latin America and carnival spirit to the parade.

4. Latin spirit

The different states and regions of India were represented with traditional dance displays from Bihar, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu; and Edinburgh Diwali celebrated multiculturalism in Edinburgh by welcoming Soles Del Peru, who brought a touch of Latin America and carnival spirit to the parade. | Robin Mair

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghCommunityMusic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice