This year was the 10th celebration of the Indian festival in Scotland’s capital city, the largest public Diwali event in the country, which celebrates the triumph of light over darkness the world over.

Free to attend and open to all, Edinburgh Diwali celebrates community and diversity in Edinburgh with a diverse and colourful programme of music and dance, parade, and fireworks display.

Rajnish Singh, president of Edinburgh Diwali, said: “The organisation of Diwali 2024 is not possible without the hard work of Edinburgh Diwali committee, volunteers, performers, and the support from City of Edinburgh Council and our sponsors. I would like to extend my gratitude to all of them and to our audience for their continued support.

“We also highly appreciate the support and guidance from the office of Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Consul General of India, Edinburgh, and many long-standing friends of Edinburgh Diwali.”

Lord Provost and Chair of Edinburgh Diwali, Councillor Robert Aldridge said: “Diwali is a vibrant, family-friendly festival of lights, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Free and open to all, it has become one of Edinburgh’s unmissable events in recent years.

“I'm delighted to see it continue to grow and flourish. This year marks the 10th celebration of this Indian festival in Scotland’s capital, offering a lively programme of music, dance, and lights.”

1 . On parade Celebrations began at St Andrew Square, where performers from across Indian and Scottish culture converged before setting off on a parade through Edinburgh’s New Town en route to Princes Street Gardens. | Robin Mair Photo Sales

2 . Kicking off The display kicked off at St Andrew Square, before making its way along George Street to Castle Street, led by the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, the Consul General of India and the Edinburgh Diwali Committee. | Robin Mair Photo Sales

3 . Making some noise The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland led proceedings with the unmistakable sound of Scotland, accompanied by pipers and drummers from the Stockbridge and Glencorse Pipe Bands. Following in their wake, the Edinburgh Noise Committee provided a soundtrack for seven different dance troupes representing the different regions and diversity of Indian culture. | Robin Mair Photo Sales

4 . Latin spirit The different states and regions of India were represented with traditional dance displays from Bihar, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu; and Edinburgh Diwali celebrated multiculturalism in Edinburgh by welcoming Soles Del Peru, who brought a touch of Latin America and carnival spirit to the parade. | Robin Mair Photo Sales