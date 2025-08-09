The annual event, which is held in partnership with Champagne Pommery, saw visitors dress to the nines and take to the red carpet for a day of horse racing and high fashion.

The fashion show was sponsored by Tiger Lily Boutique and hosted by Edinburgh legend Grant Stott. It saw huge crowds gather to watch as the best-dressed ladies and gentlemen competed for more than £6,500 in prizes.

Winner Erika Paterson bagged the top best dressed prize and bagged a £5,000 trip to France, £1,500 in spending money and a voucher for Tiger Lily Boutique.

Aisling Johnston, head of marketing at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Everyone makes a huge effort for Ladies Day and that was borne out again this year with many stunning racegoers taking the opportunity to dress to the nines.

“So many of our Ladies Day guests return year in year out and that is great testament to the popularity of the event which has sold out for more than 20 years, but we are not complacent and always try to freshen things up and improve the offering.

“Erika was a worthy winner of the Style Awards but the lovely thing is the effort that all racegoers have gone to dress up for the day. It was a hugely successful day and we can’t wait to do it all over again in 2026.”

The day finished with an after party hosted by JLS star Marvin Humes.

