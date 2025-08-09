Oasis fans were forced to abandon bar queues at Murrayfield after waiting for up to an hour for drinks or risk missing their favourite hits.

Thousands of fans were stuck in slow-moving queues at bars in Murrayfield Stadium last night (August 8), as Edinburgh geared up for the first of three Oasis concerts in the city.

Some were forced to wait more than an hour for a few pints, with many having had to walk away from the queues to make it back to their seats in time to see the Manchester band’s big return to the stage.

A video taken at the front of a queue showed bar staff having to take time to pour cans of Tennent’s into pint glasses.

Scott McGachan, who missed Richard Ashcroft’s set while he was waiting for drinks, said: “In Scotland, this is how we do bars at the biggest gig of the decade, at a national stadium, in the capital city, at a rock n roll show on a Friday night. It’s a shambles.

“Myself and everyone in the queues around me missed Richard Ashcroft’s entire set. The organisers have clearly chose this model because it maximises what they can make at the bar charging £8 for a can of warm lager, instead of paying to bring in facilities that can pour multiple draft pints at a time, with zero consideration of the impact that has on the customer. Bar staff worked really hard in a challenging environment. Not their fault.”

Speaking to the Evening News, another irate fan said: “I arrived at Murrayfield well before Richard Ashcroft took to the stage and I joined one of the many queues for drinks thinking we had plenty of time.

“But 20 or so minutes passed and the queue had barely moved. To be honest it was at a standstill. It was clear that there was a serious problem with whatever system was in place. It was a maximum of four drinks per person but it seemed to be taking ages for each person to be served.

“I ended up abandoning the queue after 40 minutes because Bittersweet Symphony came on and I knew it wasn’t worth missing.”

And the queues didn’t let up even when the Gallagher brothers were on the stage.

One fan, who left during Oasis’ set in an attempt to buy a drink, said: “I went out to the bar thinking it’d be much quieter during the show but obviously a lot of people had had the same idea. It really was terrible. I ended up drinking water for the whole night because waiting in the bar queues just wasn’t an option.”

Last night saw Oasis take to the stage at Murrayfield Stadium for the first of three sold-out shows. Approximately 70,000 fans are set to return to the stadium tonight (August 9) and on August 12 for the Britpop legends’ reunion gigs.

Launching a scathing attack on Edinburgh council at the band’s first gig in the city, Liam Gallagher said he was ‘still waiting for an apology’ from the authority after claims that fans of the band were old, overweight and ‘rowdy’.

Murrayfield has been approached for comment.