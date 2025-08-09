Oasis will play to more than 204,000 people at Murrayfield Stadium over the course of three shows as part of their Oasis Live ‘25 tour.

Oasis kicked off the first of three nights at Murrayfield Stadium with a spectacular gig in front of 68,000 adoring fans. It was a moment so many people, including me, had waited 16 years for and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Heading through from Glasgow on the train, there was already a buzz of excitement in the air and we weren’t even in the city where the gig was taking place. I made sure to get the train over to Haymarket early as I didn’t want to miss a thing on this special night with Cast and Richard Ashcroft being the perfect acts to get the party started.

Earlier this week, I heard Paul Weller who is a long term friend of Noel Gallagher describe the Oasis reunion as a “cultural moment” which I think perfectly encapsulates what has already gone before in Cardiff, Manchester and London.

As the minutes ticked down until the band came on stage, Underworld’s “Born Slippy” came on through the speakers and the place absolutely erupted before the usual entrance music of “F*****’ in the Bushes”. It was surreal to see Liam and Noel walk on stage clutching hands with their arms in the air.

I’d be here all day describing each song and what it meant as so many tunes were outstandingly good live. “Hello” is simply an incredible opener and it certainly does feel “good to be back” seeing Oasis live as Liam said: “Oasis vibes in the area. Edinburgh vibes in the area.”

Before launching into ‘Acquiesce’, Liam said: “We’ve f****** missed you.” The moment where Noel joins in during the classic Oasis B-Side affirms that brotherly bond back on stage.

Any band in the world would be delighted if their own career’s legacy were the final eight songs in the setlist which were all special in their own way. There was a special mention to people in the audience like myself as before introducing ‘Fade Away’ Liam said: “Do we have any people that have never seen us before? S*** loads. How does this feel? This one’s for you.”

Before culminating the set with ‘Champagne Supernova’ as fireworks lit up the Edinburgh night sky, Liam said “Nice one for making this happen. It must be hard work following a band like us over the years, we don't know how to behave ourselves and s***. Nice one for sticking with us.”

If you have tickets for Saturday or Tuesday night you are in for an absolute treat as Oasis sound unbelievable back on stage and will no doubt put on another two special nights that it’s a joy to be a part of.