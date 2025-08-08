Thousands of Oasis fans are set to descend on Edinburgh today as the band take to the stage for the first of three sold-out gigs in the city.

The iconic Manchester band will play three nights at Murrayfield Stadium - on August 8, 9 and 12 - as part of their highly anticipated Oasis Live ‘25 Tour. The Gallagher brothers announced the reunion tour last summer, with fans having scrambled to bag tickets.

Oasis have already played shows in Cardiff, Manchester and London, but tonight, it’s Edinburgh’s turn.

Fans are expected to travel from across the country and beyond, with one fan having told the Evening News that he is travelling from Australia to see the band.

For those who are travelling from elsewhere in Scotland, ScotRail has added extra late-night train services to key destinations such as Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and Dunblane.

Here are all the late trains running from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Dundee, Perth and Dunblane after Oasis’ first gig in Edinburgh tonight (August 8):

Edinburgh to Glasgow

10.15pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 11.04pm

10.21pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 11.52pm

10.27pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.19am

10.45pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 11.38pm

10.49pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.05am

10.59pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.47am

11.15pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.12am

11.30pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.25am

11.39pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.56am

11.45pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.38am

12.03am from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.55am

12.12am from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 1.24am

12.42am from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 1.34am

Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy

10pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 10.36pm

10.05pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 10.50pm

10.33pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 11.18pm

11pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 11.36pm

11.05pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 11.50pm

11.56pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 12.42pm

Edinburgh to Dunfermline

10.15pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunfermline City 10.46pm

10.49pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunfermline City 11.24pm

11.18pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunfermline City 11.51pm

11.59pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunfermline City 12.32am

Edinburgh to Dundee

10pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dundee 11.28pm

11pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dundee 12.25am

11.56pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dundee 1.27am

Edinburgh to Perth

10.33pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Perth 12.03am

11.03pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Perth 12.42am

11.18pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Perth 12.57am

Edinburgh to Dunblane

10.03pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunblane 11.06pm

10.15pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunblane 11.48pm

11.03pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunblane 11.59pm

11.34pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunblane 12.34am