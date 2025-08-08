All the last trains running from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Fife, Dundee, Perth and Dunblane after Oasis Murrayfield gigs
The iconic Manchester band will play three nights at Murrayfield Stadium - on August 8, 9 and 12 - as part of their highly anticipated Oasis Live ‘25 Tour. The Gallagher brothers announced the reunion tour last summer, with fans having scrambled to bag tickets.
Oasis have already played shows in Cardiff, Manchester and London, but tonight, it’s Edinburgh’s turn.
Fans are expected to travel from across the country and beyond, with one fan having told the Evening News that he is travelling from Australia to see the band.
For those who are travelling from elsewhere in Scotland, ScotRail has added extra late-night train services to key destinations such as Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and Dunblane.
Here are all the late trains running from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Dundee, Perth and Dunblane after Oasis’ first gig in Edinburgh tonight (August 8):
Edinburgh to Glasgow
10.15pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 11.04pm
10.21pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 11.52pm
10.27pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.19am
10.45pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 11.38pm
10.49pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.05am
10.59pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.47am
11.15pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.12am
11.30pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.25am
11.39pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.56am
11.45pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.38am
12.03am from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 12.55am
12.12am from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 1.24am
12.42am from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Glasgow Queen Street 1.34am
Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy
10pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 10.36pm
10.05pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 10.50pm
10.33pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 11.18pm
11pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 11.36pm
11.05pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 11.50pm
11.56pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Kirkcaldy 12.42pm
Edinburgh to Dunfermline
10.15pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunfermline City 10.46pm
10.49pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunfermline City 11.24pm
11.18pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunfermline City 11.51pm
11.59pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunfermline City 12.32am
Edinburgh to Dundee
10pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dundee 11.28pm
11pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dundee 12.25am
11.56pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dundee 1.27am
Edinburgh to Perth
10.33pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Perth 12.03am
11.03pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Perth 12.42am
11.18pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Perth 12.57am
Edinburgh to Dunblane
10.03pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunblane 11.06pm
10.15pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunblane 11.48pm
11.03pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunblane 11.59pm
11.34pm from Edinburgh Waverley - arrives Dunblane 12.34am
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.