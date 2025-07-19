An Oasis superfan will fly to Edinburgh from ‘half the world away’ to take in one of the band’s reunion gigs at Murrayfield next month.

Craig Baxter is set to fly home with his wife Davina to Scotland from the couple’s home in Australia in late July, ahead of their wedding anniversary on August 5. Craig said the couple had always planned to come back for the occasion, but said the plans were only set in stone after he was able to secure tickets to see Oasis on August 8 - their first night in the Scottish Capital.

Craig, who is originally from Levenmouth in Fife, said: “I told my wife we were going. I said previously we were coming back for our wedding anniversary but securing the tickets determined our travel plans.”

For many, securing tickets was an hours long process, but Craig, who works as a workshop manager for a transport company, said he wasn’t kept waiting for too long.

He said: “I got in the queue for tickets about 15 minutes before they went on sale and I spent around 45 minutes on hold. I was initially told I was in position 9000 in the queue but I thought I'd be fine as there was a limit of four per person.”

Craig Baxter will fly from Western Australia to see Oasis | Craig Baxter

This will be Craig’s first time seeing his favourite band, after missing out on the band’s iconic 1996 show at Balloch Country Park on the banks of Loch Lomond.

He said: “I was supposed to go to the gig at Loch Lomond but transport fell through but I have however seen both Liam and Noel as solo artists. It will be great to see them at Murrayfield, having seen a few bands at various large stadium venues.”

It will also be an opportunity for Craig and Davina to catch up with some old friends who are attending the gig, and also explore his homeland again.

Craig said: “We have a few nights booked in Edinburgh, Glasgow and down in Dumfries, where my wife is from. We are staying with family but nothing else is set in stone as yet. We will likely travel around the Highlands and Islands like on our previous trip 10 years ago”.

Oasis are set to perform three nights at Murrayfield on August 8, 9 and 10. The Gallagher brothers put aside a long-term, and at times very public, spat when they announced the concerts last year.

The Murrayfield shows are part of a 41-date tour that saw the band play for the first time in 16 years in Cardiff on 4 July.