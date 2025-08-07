Fans have been stocking up at merchandise shops situated at the stadium, buying bucket hats, t-shirts and posters ahead of the shows in Edinburgh.

Some enthusiastic fans like Euan Smith, 22, have spend hundreds of pounds on merchandise. He got his hands on posters, a scarf, some t-shirts and the famous adidas jersey - spending a total of £280.

Asking why he spent this amount of money on Oasis merch, he said: "It is a once in a lifetime thing. I spent a long while to get tickets so I feel like not getting merch would be a bit of a miss out. It is something that I will remember and remember watching them."

Superfan Lisa, 30, is seeing the Gallagher brothers live on both Friday and Tuesday. She said she has spent £250 in merch in the last three weeks and today she spent £50 on the merch shop outside Murrayfield stadium.

She said the band were a big part of her life growing up and the gig will hold particular significance after a family bereavement earlier this year.

She said: "It reminds me of sad times, good times and bad times. I am looking forward to dedicating a song to a auntie that passed away at the beginning of the year. Live forever will be a special song."

Photos from inside the stadium show the erection of the stage and arena floor ahead of the sold out shows. The gig became the hottest ticket in town, with 200,000 expected to watch the band perform across three nights.

