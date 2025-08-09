Liam Gallagher has said he is ‘still waiting on an apology’ from Edinburgh council as he launched a scathing attack on the authority in front of 70,000 fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oasis frontman launched a sweary tirade against the City of Edinburgh Council during the first of three-sold out shows at Murrayfield Stadium last night (August 8).

Addressing the crowd, he said: "Do you know how much we'll bring into this city over the next three days? One f**king billion pounds. Which you'll probably see f**k all of because they'll [take] it and split it between their posh, ugly f**king mates."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Anyway, we’re still waiting for that f**king apology.”

Liam Gallagher launched a tirade against Edinburgh council at the first Oasis Murrayfield gig. | Rhoda Morrison

The band then went straight on to play Bring It On Down, a track from album Definitely Maybe which is seen to evoke the feeling of frustration felt by working class communities in the UK.

It comes less than two months since the famous Mancunian took a swipe at the authority on social media after council documents labelled Oasis fans as overweight, old and rowdy.

The safety briefing notes, which were published following a Freedom of Information request, said: “There is concern about crowds ... as they are already rowdy ... and the tone of the band.” The documents also warned of ‘medium to high intoxication’ and a ‘substantial amount of older fans’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news back in June, Liam Gallagher said: “To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about OASIS fans and quite frankly your attitude f**king stinks I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”

The Britpop legend later added: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real STUNNING individuals.”

Thousands flocked to Edinburgh from across the globe on Friday to see the band take to the stage for the first of three shows in Scotland as part of the highly anticipated Live ‘25 tour.

The reunion tour was announced last summer and kicked off in Cardiff on July 4. The band then visited Manchester and London, before heading to the Scottish capital for three shows on August 8, 9 and 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From here, the band head to Dublin followed by Canada and the US. They will then return to London for two more nights at Wembley before continuing the tour in Asia, Australia and South America.

The City of Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.