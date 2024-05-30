The search to find Tom Parry and Richie Parry has ended in tragedy

The search to find Tom Parry and Richie Parry has ended in tragedy

Police have discovered two bodies in Glencoe following an overnight search for a father and son who were reported missing in the area.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of father and son Tom Parry, 49, and Richie Parry, 12, have been made aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The search to find Tom Parry and Richie Parry has ended in tragedy

Tom and Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday, May 29, after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe. Police conducted extensive searches in the Glencoe area and later discovered their car in the three sisters car park where it is understood they stopped on Tuesday to go hill walking.

Police said enquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.