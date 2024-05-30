Glencoe hikers: Two bodies found in search for father and son who went missing in the Scottish Highlands
Police have discovered two bodies in Glencoe following an overnight search for a father and son who were reported missing in the area.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of father and son Tom Parry, 49, and Richie Parry, 12, have been made aware.
Tom and Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday, May 29, after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe. Police conducted extensive searches in the Glencoe area and later discovered their car in the three sisters car park where it is understood they stopped on Tuesday to go hill walking.
Police said enquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved. I would like to thank all emergency services and Mountain Rescue volunteers.”
