Edinburgh police hunt large group of youths after Greggs bakery shopfront smashed in broad daylight
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Greggs bakery at an Edinburgh shopping centre had its window smashed by a large gang of youths – while staff were still inside.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre, in Leith, on Monday afternoon.
Police rushed to the scene after reports of youths causing a disturbance, with pictures from the scene, which have been shared online, showing one the windows at Greggs shattered.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Monday, 27 May 2024 police received a report of a large group of youths causing a disturbance within the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre, Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and discovered damage to a glass door of one of the shops within the shopping centre.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”