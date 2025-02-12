David Tennant has been spotted filming scenes for the third season of Good Omens in Edinburgh.

The Bathgate-born actor, who plays the demon Crowley in Amazon Prime's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name, was shooting scenes for the fantasy show's finale.

The 53-year-old star was captured on set by an eagle-eyed fan as he walked into Tills bookstore on Hope Park Crescent near The Meadows.

A video clip shows the much-loved actor shooting a scene where he walks into the shop. An assistant with an umbrella waits outside to keep the rain off him in between takes.

Tennant's Good Omens co-star, Michael Sheen, was also spotted on the set. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted another returning cast member filming in Edinburgh – Sir Derek Jacobi, who previously played The Metatron in episodes of both the first and second seasons of the show, with his character acting as the Voice of God.

Previous seasons of Good Omens have included scenes shot in several locations around Edinburgh – including Inverleith Park, West Preston Street pub The Cask and Barrel and Victoria Street.

All photos and video courtesey of @FlubberGasted via X, formerly Twitter.

