Grass-roofed bus shelters and £60,000 tree scheme planted up in West Lothian

Grass-roofed bus shelters are being created in West Lothian as part of a five-year drive to create a more bio-diverse landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme grasses over flat shelter roofs and adds a natural green island into otherwise urban landscapes, as well as encouraging flora and fauna.

The bus shelters have already been introduced to Winchburgh – with grassed roofs which hopefully by the end of the summer will provide a verdant canopy under which travellers can wait for public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Conn, the chairman of the Environment and Sustainability PDSP called it “an innovation of how we can co-exist with nature.”

An ecology and biodiversity officer for the council told the meeting: “The idea is hopefully a small area of green roof provides a habitat for pollinators using infrastructure that’s already there.”

No need to mow yet, but at the start of the growing season there are high hopes that the green roof bus shelters in Winchburgh will be a welcome green island for pollinators. | West Lothian Council

The two test shelters will be monitored over the summer and depending on their success, living roof bus shelters could be rolled out across the county as old bus shelters are replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is also undertaking a £60,000 urban tree planting scheme which will see over 1500 trees planted. A report to the committee by Ecology and Biodiversity officer Hannah Crow outlined details of the urban tree scheme.

She said: “Following a successful bid to Future Woodlands Scotland, WLC has been awarded over £60,000 for a major urban tree planting project aimed at creating long-term environmental and well-being benefits.

“Over 1,500 trees will be planted over the next three years in parks, residential areas, streets, and school grounds, bringing visible nature into people’s daily lives.”

She added: “Focusing on areas with the greatest need the project will connect green networks, improve biodiversity, and increase tree canopy cover in neighbourhoods where it’s currently lacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local residents, schools, and community groups will be invited to take part in planting events, workshops, and maintenance activities, including a dedicated biodiversity and education strand for pupils. Public sessions and annual walks will offer practical learning and highlight the value of trees.”