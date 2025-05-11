1. Family business
Father and daughter Mr A Mitchell and Mrs N Hunter, both bus drivers with Edinburgh Corporation transport - in the driver's cab in August 1970. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout
2. New Street bus garage
The old Lodekka-style buses standing idle at New Street bus garage in Edinburgh in March 1970. | TSPL Photo: Gordon Smith
3. Bus lane
An Edinburgh bus turns into Hanover Street from Princes Street on the new bus lane in June 1977 - police are there to direct the car traffic. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout
4. Pay protest
Bus drivers demonstrate for a £3 rise outside Edinburgh City Chambers in August 1972. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood