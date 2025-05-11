Edinburgh Retro: 26 fascinating pictures of Capital buses in the 1970s including conductors, crashes and cavalcades

By Ian Swanson
Published 11th May 2025, 04:45 BST

They get us from A to B every day and it’s easy to take them for granted.

But buses do sometimes get into the news. Here’s a selection of old black and white pictures from the Evening News archives featuring buses, bus drivers, bus conductors, the bus station and more.

Scroll through and get a flavour of what it was like on the buses in the 1970s.

Father and daughter Mr A Mitchell and Mrs N Hunter, both bus drivers with Edinburgh Corporation transport - in the driver's cab in August 1970.

1. Family business

Father and daughter Mr A Mitchell and Mrs N Hunter, both bus drivers with Edinburgh Corporation transport - in the driver's cab in August 1970. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

The old Lodekka-style buses standing idle at New Street bus garage in Edinburgh in March 1970.

2. New Street bus garage

The old Lodekka-style buses standing idle at New Street bus garage in Edinburgh in March 1970. | TSPL Photo: Gordon Smith

An Edinburgh bus turns into Hanover Street from Princes Street on the new bus lane in June 1977 - police are there to direct the car traffic.

3. Bus lane

An Edinburgh bus turns into Hanover Street from Princes Street on the new bus lane in June 1977 - police are there to direct the car traffic. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

Bus drivers demonstrate for a £3 rise outside Edinburgh City Chambers in August 1972.

4. Pay protest

Bus drivers demonstrate for a £3 rise outside Edinburgh City Chambers in August 1972. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

