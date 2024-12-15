Edinburgh Retro: 17 fascinating nostalgic pictures on the buses in the 1960s - from queues to crashes

By Ian Swanson
Published 15th Dec 2024

It’s easy to take buses for granted.

You see them wherever you turn, they’re a daily part of many people’s lives, an easy way of getting about.

And it’s been like that for a long time. Here is a selection of old photos from the Evening News archives of occasions when buses made it into the paper for one reason or another.

Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of life in the Capital 60 years ago.

A traffic warden directs the traffic in Leith Street Edinburgh in April 1969. behind him an old No 14 Edinburgh Corporation bus. Waterloo Bridge in background. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

A Corporation bus gets stuck in Frederick Street Edinburgh during the snow showers of February 1969. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

A busy scene at St Andrew Square bus station in 1969 | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

Edinburgh Corporation bus conductors Mungo Birrell and William Buchanan smile as they get a year's backdated pay rise in January 1969. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele

