You see them wherever you turn, they’re a daily part of many people’s lives, an easy way of getting about.
Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of life in the Capital 60 years ago.
1. Traffic warden directs traffic
A traffic warden directs the traffic in Leith Street Edinburgh in April 1969. behind him an old No 14 Edinburgh Corporation bus. Waterloo Bridge in background. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait
2. Stuck in a snow shower
A Corporation bus gets stuck in Frederick Street Edinburgh during the snow showers of February 1969. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait
3. Busy bus station
A busy scene at St Andrew Square bus station in 1969 | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton
4. In the money
Edinburgh Corporation bus conductors Mungo Birrell and William Buchanan smile as they get a year's backdated pay rise in January 1969. | TSPL Photo: Joe Steele
