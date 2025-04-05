Growing concerns for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a 34-year-old man reported missing from Inverness.

John MacAulay was last seen in the Holm Road area of Inverness around 5.20am on Saturday, April 5 and is believed to have travelled to the Edinburgh area.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, with short red hair and stubble. He is believed to be wearing a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper and jeans. Officers believe John may be injured.

Constable Ben Staal said: “Concerns are growing for John’s welfare as it is believed he may be injured. “I am appealing for anyone who has seen John or anyone matching his description to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland 101 quoting reference 0703 of April 5.