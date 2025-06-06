Heavy rain forecast ahead of Edinburgh Meadows Festival

Edinburgh residents planning to visit the Meadows Festival this weekend are advised to pack their brollies, with the Met Office forecasting heavy rain across Saturday.

Rainfall is expected to last from 9am to 9pm on Saturday, June 7 - the first day of the annual festival that celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Saturday will see a high of 13C and low of 8C.

But there’s better news for Sunday which will see sunny intervals and light showers and a high of 15C. The Met Office has forecast a 60 per cent chance of rain at 10am on Sunday, June 8, with showers set to increase as the day goes on, reaching a 90 per cent chance of rain by 4pm.

The Meadows Festival, which is a staple on the Edinburgh calendar and attracts thousands every year, has a packed schedule of live music, family events and will run from 10am until 6pm on both days.