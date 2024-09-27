Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holland and Barrett opened the doors to its new store in Edinburgh this week as part of its £70 million investment to transform its store experience.

The new shop at 302 Morningside Road will stock Holland and Barrett’s latest ranges of health and wellness solutions, including leading brands and their new food range - marking for their most significant food transformation in a decade.

It comes as the health and wellness retailer looks to open and renovate over 200 stores across the UK.Visitors to the new Morningside shop will be able to get 20 per cent off in-store until Friday, October 25 by quoting ‘Edinburgh 20’ at the till.

Store manager, Linzy Macnab, said: “The team and I are delighted to open our new Edinburgh Morningside store, and it’s great tobe able to serve our customers in this prominent and busy area.

“There will be six colleagues at this store, all of whom have received additional qualified to advise training to help our customers on their wellness journeys. We look forward to welcoming the community into our new store, where we’ll be happy to offer them support and advice across all areas of health and wellness.”

Crafted by Holland and Barrett’s expert nutritionists and chefs, customers have access to food tailored to their specific wellness needs and specialised diets and addresses key aspects such as gut health and skin.

Their team are all qualified to advise customers to offer personalised support for their wellness goals, which will also include a women’s health coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.

Holland and Barrett on Morningside Road is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.