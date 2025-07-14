Hollywood star Matt Damon was spotted in Edinburgh and Midlothian over the weekend as the A-lister took a break from filming his latest film, The Odyssey.

The Oscar-winning actor took a ride on the highly popular Alpine Coaster ride in Hillend, Midlothian and also popped in to an Edinburgh restaurant for a bite to eat.

The Odyssey is an upcoming film written and directed by Christopher Nolan and set to be released next summer. Matt Damon portrays Odysseus, the Greek King of Ithaca, with the all start cast also including Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

On Saturday, July 12, the 54-year-old took his family to the Midlothian Snowsports Centre to enjoy some ‘high-speed thrills’ on the Alpine Coaster ride.

Writing on social media, Midlothian Council said: “When you’ve starred in Jason Bourne and Ocean’s 11, high-speed thrills are just part of the job. But even Oscar-winner Matt Damon couldn’t resist the rush of our Alpine Coaster at Midlothian Snowsports Centre!

“Matt and his family took on our top attraction today — and let’s just say, they enjoyed action-movie-worthy fun from start to finish! We loved having them, and if you haven’t tried it yet… what are you waiting for? Book your ride now and get ready to feel like a star.”

On the same day, the Good Will Hunting star also visited Locanda De Gusti, a Neapolitan restaurant on Dalry Road. Restaurant owners said: “Casual Saturday in the office… just us, the team, and Matt Damon popping in for lunch with his family. No big deal.

“They were absolutely lovely, charming, and yes - somehow even more down to earth than you’d expect from someone who’s been to Mars and saved Private Ryan. Safe to say the team’s productivity went out the window for a minute, but hey - wouldn’t you be distracted if Jason Bourne was asking for an Aperol Spritz! Good food, good vibes, and just your average day serving Hollywood superstar.”

Reacting to the news, one said: “Wow! No wonder he visited Locanda where the best chef in Scotland cooks!” Another added: “This is fabulous. He has great taste by far the best restaurant in Edinburgh.”