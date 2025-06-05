Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has praised three Edinburgh brothers attempting a world-record-breaking row across the Pacific Ocean – even hinting that their story could one day make it to the big screen.

In a surprise video call with the brothers – Ewan, Jamie, and Lachlan Maclean – Wahlberg threw his support behind their mission to row 9,000 miles non-stop and unsupported from Peru to Australia to raise funds for clean water projects in Madagascar.

Speaking to the brothers, who are now on day 54 into their row, Mark Wahlberg said: “You’re badasses doing something no one else would even think of. This could be a movie. The best films I’ve done are based on true stories — ordinary people doing extraordinary things. No way I’d row an ocean, but I’d play one of you guys in a movie.

Eldest brother Ewan Maclean, said receiving a video call from Mark Wahlberg was “bloody surreal” | Submitted

“What you guys are doing is next level. You’re living out a sense of purpose – combining passion with impact. That’s rare, and it’s humbling to watch. People need to hear about what you’re doing. I couldn’t be more inspired by the grit, the determination, the resiliency.

“What you guys are doing for such an amazing cause, and how hard you’re willing to sacrifice yourself and your own wellbeing for the good of others, is so inspiring. For you guys to do this under your own free will – it’s pretty crazy. Some would say we might need to give you a couple of psychological examinations.”

The actor, who owns restaurants in Sydney and the Gold Coast, also promised the brothers a meal at the finish line, which will be a welcome reward after four months or so of freeze-dried meals. The film star added: “We’ll have a meal waiting for you. My gosh, by that time, we may even be down there to welcome you.”

The Macleans expect to spend more than 100 days on board their 28-foot carbon fibre boat, Rose Emily, named in memory of their late sister. With no engine, no sail, and no support crew, they row in two-hour shifts, surviving on freeze-dried meals and desalinated water. The trio have over 5,000 miles still to go to reach Sydney and more than £900,000 left to raise towards their £1 million target. But the brothers said having a the call with one of their heroes was a welcome and ‘surreal’ boost.

Ewan Maclean, 33, who left his job as a Dyson engineer to help design and build the boat., said: “It’s been much harder than we expected, but today we had dolphins surfing near the boat, and that lifted our spirits — and then we hear we get to speak to Mark Wahlberg, so spirits are absolutely through the roof.

“We are such big fans, and speaking to him is like a dream come true for us. It’s so cool… but it’s bloody surreal.”

Lachlan, who will turn 28 next week and is the youngest of the trio added: “We’re all operating in such little sleep that we thought it all could have been a hallucination.”

The brothers, who previously set three world records rowing the Atlantic in 2020, are rowing for The Maclean Foundation, their charity supporting clean water projects in Madagascar.

Supporters can follow their journey and donate to their cause via their website and to watch the full video call with Mark Wahlberg by visiting Youtube.