The long-awaited reunion of legendary rock band Oasis has got many fans excited, with the Manchester group set to return to Edinburgh next summer for the first time since 2009.

After originally announcing two Edinburgh dates as part of their Live 25 tour, Oasis later added three performances to their UK and Ireland tour due to ‘unprecedented demand’. They will now play at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12.

Thousands are expected to be ready at their computers on Saturday morning when tickets go on sale at 9am, and for those lucky enough to bag tickets, the next step will be securing accommodation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with the Edinburgh festivals in full swing and a once in a lifetime concert coming to the capital in August 2025, revellers will need to fork out a pretty penny when it comes to booking accommodation.

Oasis will return to Edinburgh in 2025 | Getty Images

Just as the prices to see the iconic band at Murrayfield range from £74 to £271, there is also a range of pricing options for those needing to secure accommodation, from as little as £30 for an Airbnb to £1,000 for a central hotel.

Here are some of the accommodation options in Edinburgh during the Oasis gigs at Murrayfield Stadium.

It goes without saying hotels will cost the most but there are cheaper alternatives including hostels, Airbnb accommodation and campsites where small groups can rent cabins complete with kitchen and washing facilities.

Edinburgh hotels

Not all Edinburgh hotels have put rooms up for rent for August 2025 but here is a list of some city centre hotels with rooms available and what you can expect to pay. All searches were based on one night’s accommodation for two adults.

The W Hotel - £809, The Place Hotel - £425 (standard double room), Sheraton - £651, Hampton by Hilton £599, Virgin Hotels £874, Parliament House Hotel £595, Cairn Hotels and Apartments - £589, Angels Share Hotel - £630, Le Monde Hotel - £765, Haymarket Hotel - £999, Eleven Stafford Street Townhouse - £644, Market Street Hotel - £843

Hostels and Campsites

There are a range of room options at Safestay Edinburgh Cowgate, including one night at £99 for two people in an eight-bed mixed dorm. Belford Hostel will cost £110 for two people in six-bed mixed room. Argyle Backpackers have a range of rooms available with prices starting at £120 for two people in a six-bed mixed dorm.

Campsites are also worth checking out for a cheaper alternative to city centre hotels. Mortonhall Caravan and Camping Park, located four miles from Edinburgh offers camping pitches, self-catering Shepherd’s Huts and holiday home hire.

A holiday home will cost between £420 and £440 for two nights with options for two to three people. Other self-catering accommodation for up to three people includes their Shepherd’s Huts for £340 for two nights, which includes a kitchen space and bathroom and shower facilities.

Camping pitches can also be rented for around £43 per night and £50 for a grass pitch with electrical hook up.

Airbnb

All prices were based on hosting two people for one night and include booking fees.

Prices for Airbnbs fluctuated depending on the location and size of the room - with central locations in Old Town and Stockbridge costing between £129 to £287. One West End room was available for £175, a Leith Walk space for £256 and a Murrayfield bedroom for £585.

The prices dropped the further out from the city centre - with rooms available for two people for as little as £29 in Oxgangs, £56 in Broomhouse and £78 in Stenhouse.