Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of ScotRail workers could walk out in September unless they receive a "credible" pay offer, a union has warned.

Unite, which represents more than 300 workers at the publicly-owned railway operator, has become the latest union to announce a strike ballot for its ScotRail workers in a dispute over pay.

It says its members, who include train cleaners, engineers, ticket agents, hospitality assistants and conductors, are yet to receive a formal and fair pay offer from the employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ballot will open on Wednesday and run until August 20 , the union said.

ScotRail workers will be balloted over strike action. Photo: John Devlin | John Devlin

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite has no option but to ballot our members across all grades. Disgracefully, ScotRail has not even made a formal pay offer let alone a fair one for our members.

"Unite's members are essential to keeping the trains running, yet many of them struggle to survive financially as they don't earn huge sums of money. They have Unite's full backing in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."

Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue called on ScotRail and the Scottish Government to take action to avert potential strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"ScotRail must formally table a credible pay offer which our members can seriously consider before this dispute escalates into nationwide strike action," he said.

"The Scottish Government, who are the ultimate paymasters, and ScotRail need to get their heads together and quickly. There is still a window of opportunity to resolve this dispute through negotiation. If they fail to grasp this chance, then it will be full steam ahead towards autumn strike action."

The Aslef and RMT unions recently announced they will also be balloting their ScotRail staff on strike action in a dispute over pay.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: "While pay negotiations are for ScotRail, as the employer, and the unions concerned, we acknowledge the desire of rail unions to negotiate a fair settlement for their members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aslef's recent confirmation it will return to the negotiating table later this week is welcome. We would encourage all unions to do the same to engage in meaningful dialogue so that a mutually agreeable outcome can be reached as soon as possible.

"Train planning and staff rotas are operational matters for ScotRail.

"However, we fully expect any timetable to give the best reliability and availability for passengers and that changes are communicated well in advance to enable effective journey planning.

"Although the Scottish Government is not at the negotiating table, Ministers are being kept informed of progress."