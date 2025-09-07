Hundreds take part in Edinburgh’s MoonWalk for the final time

The first MoonWalk Scotland was hosted in 2006, and in that time the annual event has seen 86,000 walkers take part and raise more than £22 million to support people across Scotland with breast and other cancers.

Nina Barough CBE, who founded the MoonWalk, said is the “right time” for the event to move to another city.

Nina said: “I think one of the things we felt was that it's impossible to comprehend, really, how much we have done in Scotland and how many people we've helped, directly and indirectly. And we just felt that it was now time to take it on tour to another city.”

Speaking ahead of the event, the Walk the Walk founder added: “I'm incredibly, incredibly proud of what we have achieved. And I think that we need to make 2025 a big celebration, and then encourage everyone to come with us wherever we go.”

