Hundreds take part in Edinburgh’s MoonWalk for the final time

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 16:06 BST

Hundreds of people wearing decorated bras took part in the final MoonWalk Scotland event last night, walking through Edinburgh to raise money for cancer charities.

The first MoonWalk Scotland was hosted in 2006, and in that time the annual event has seen 86,000 walkers take part and raise more than £22 million to support people across Scotland with breast and other cancers.

Nina Barough CBE, who founded the MoonWalk, said is the “right time” for the event to move to another city.

Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.

Nina said: “I think one of the things we felt was that it's impossible to comprehend, really, how much we have done in Scotland and how many people we've helped, directly and indirectly. And we just felt that it was now time to take it on tour to another city.”

Speaking ahead of the event, the Walk the Walk founder added: “I'm incredibly, incredibly proud of what we have achieved. And I think that we need to make 2025 a big celebration, and then encourage everyone to come with us wherever we go.”

The Moonwalk Scotland charity event in Edinburgh got underway on September 6

1. MoonWalk 2025

The Moonwalk Scotland charity event in Edinburgh got underway on September 6 | Stewart Attwood/The MoonWalk Scotland/PA Wire

Photo Sales
The Moonwalk has been a highlight on the Edinburgh calendar for nearly two decades

2. Calendar event

The Moonwalk has been a highlight on the Edinburgh calendar for nearly two decades | Stewart Attwood/The MoonWalk Scotland/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Speaking ahead of the MoonWalk founder Nina Barough CBE, said ‘this year will be a really super special celebration’

3. Nina Barough CBE

Speaking ahead of the MoonWalk founder Nina Barough CBE, said ‘this year will be a really super special celebration’ | Stewart Attwood/The MoonWalk Scotland/PA Wire

Photo Sales
In the last 19 years, MoonWalk Scotland has raised over £22m for cancer charities

4. Raising millions for charity

In the last 19 years, MoonWalk Scotland has raised over £22m for cancer charities | Stewart Attwood/The MoonWalk Scotland/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghWalkersScotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice