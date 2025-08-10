A member of the body which is making cuts to Edinburgh's community mental health services says he has sleepless nights over such decisions, but insists there is no other option.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allister McKillop, citizen rep on Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB), which is responsible for health and social care in the Capital, said: "It's horrible job, but somebody's got to do it."

As part of a bigger budget saving exercise, the EIJB is planning to make cuts of £2.2 million in funding for community mental health groups, which campaigners say will mean the closure of all such groups in the city.

Allister McKillop say the EIJB has no option over making cuts. Picture: Greg Macvean | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they argue the cuts will cost more than they save because many of those the groups currently support are likely to end up having to be admitted to hospital.

But Mr McKillop says the money is simply not there.

He said: "Whilst I and my fellow board members are sadly well aware of the impact on funding cuts and certainly do not make any such decisions lightly, we also must face hard facts.

"All IJBs are chronically underfunded, Edinburgh being no exception, and we have to ensure at the bare minimum our regulatory requirements. We are dangerously close.

"I personally have lost sleep over the last few years, making extremely hard choices, almost robbing Peter to pay Paul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We honestly try to garner information from those impacted, insist on risk assessments and challenge officers before we debate and subsequently take a vote.

“The cuts need to be made, not because the IJB wants to, but rather because we have no other option.

“In the past we would have a reserve and we would use that to sustain various organisations, but that money is all gone.”

And he said if the EIJB did not make the necessary savings, the Scottish Government would take over and the situation would be even worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we continue [without cuts] we're going to be bankrupt, we'd have to go into default and when that happens the government comes in and everything is shut down.

"We would lose all the services we fund at the moment because the government would put a blanket hold on everything, so it would be a lot, lot worse."

Mr McKillop said groups currently funded by the EIJB would have to obtain funding from other sources in future and be more “self-sufficient”.

He said he ran his own charity, Dementia Friendly Pentlands, which he self-funded, without any money from the government or the council. “I support 35 people living with dementia, isolation and loneliness and I have a weekly cafe and take them on trips and it’s all funded by third parties, small groups that will give me money, the lottery. You could say I’m keeping people out of hospital because otherwise they would be in dementia care.”

A final decision on the cuts to community mental health services is due to be made by the EIJB on August 26.