North Berwick has been crowned one of the best places to live by the Sunday Times for a second year in a row – and after visiting the seaside town on a beautiful spring day, it’s easy to see why.

The East Lothian town was named the best place to live in Scotland by the newspaper, with expert judges praising North Berwick’s ‘unbeatable combination of lovely beaches, quality schools and thriving independent businesses’.

I visited the seaside spot almost exactly one year ago when the Sunday Times named it the best place to live in the UK. There, I spoke to residents and independent businesses owners who shared their thoughts about living in the sought-after location and the strong sense of community felt throughout the town.

North Berwick in East Lothian was named the best place to live in Scotland by the Sunday Times | NW

Returning this year, on what felt like a summer’s day, I started by visiting North Berwick Law – a volcanic plug (hardened magma from an ancient volcano) dating back 340 million years which overlooks the vibrant town.

It’s one of the first things you see when you exit the train station, and provides incredible scenic views once you reach the top. There are various paths to the summit, with historical ruins to discover along the way – it was a perfect way to start the day trip.

Leaving Berwick Law, I made my way through the historic streets, enjoying the fresh sea air on my way to the beach. Much like I remembered, the town is full of charm and character, with colourful homes, quirky shops and beautiful buildings lining the streets.

There’s plenty to see and do at the seaside town in East Lothian | NW

There’s an outdoorsy feel to North Berwick. Berwick Law was teaming with people, the harbour was a hub of activity as people worked on boats, activities for children were taking place in the East Beach pool, and couples could be seen carrying canoes to the West Beach.

Before I returned to Edinburgh I just had enough time to grab something to eat before getting back on the train. I headed to Why Not in the High Street – a unique shop that has championed dozens of local businesses over the last decade.

The shop is made up of around 30 independent retailers at any one time, each occupying a space in the store. A small café called Seriously Dough is currently housed at the back of the venue with a great coffee and snack menu.

During my last visit to North Berwick, Why Not owner, Adam Elder told me 27 businesses that started out in his shop have gone onto open shops of their own – and given the quality of food in the café – it would come as no surprise if this another success story in the making.

Living in Edinburgh, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to day trip options. Having North Berwick just a 30 minute train ride away makes it a really attractive option if you want to get out of the city for a day – and one I don’t take advantage of enough.