22 Edinburgh secondary schools ranked best to worst based on 'gold standard' league table

Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:48 GMT
Edinburgh’s best and worst performing state high schools have been named

Scotland’s 347 state secondary schools have been ranked by the Sunday Times based on exam results – and we’ve looked at the data to find the best performing secondary schools in Edinburgh.

Published annually, the secondary schools league table for Scotland is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the Scottish Government’s “gold standard” of five highers in the last two years. Parents can see the full performance table for all Scottish state secondary schools by visiting The Times website.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools compare – and find out where they rank on a national level.

Scroll through our gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state high schools compare against each other. Photo: Pixabay

1. Edinburgh's high schools ranked best to worst

Scroll through our gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state high schools compare against each other. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th

2. Boroughmuir High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th Photo: Third Party

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th

3. The Royal High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th Photo: Third Party

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th

4. Firrhill High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th Photo: Third Party

