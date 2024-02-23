Each year, The Sunday Times shares a league table of the top achieving state and private high schools in Scotland. Several schools in Edinburgh made the top 99 list of best state secondaries, with one of the Capital’s schools being named among the country’s very best.
The rankings were based on exam results in 2023. Breaking down the top 99 placings, we’ve ranked the Edinburgh state high schools on the list in order from 1-9.
It should be noted that not every school in Scotland is included in the table – there are 346 high schools across the country and the table only includes 99. The Sunday Times’ data team says: “If a school does not appear in the Parent Power league table it is most likely because it did not respond to our requests for its Highers, A-level and GCSE results, and the results could not be found in the public domain.”
