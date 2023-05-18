The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 is due to be published this weekend – but while we wait, here are some of the wealthiest people in and around Edinburgh.
Auld Reekie and its surrounding areas are the home of many rich and successful individuals, including Harry Potter author JK Rowling, accalimed actor David Tennant, and chart-topping cheeky chappie Lewis Capaldi.
As you might expect, businessmen and entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with staggering fortunes, but there are many more millionaires who make the list.
1. JK Rowling
Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland. Photo: Third Party
2. David Tennant
Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million. According to ScreenRant, Tennant took home £1m per season he did for each of his seasons Doctor Who, doing three in total. Photo: Third Party
3. Anders Holch Povlsen
Anders Holch Povlsen, who bought the Jenners building on Edinburgh's Princes Street in 2017, is Scotland's biggest private landowner and owner of the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller. His personal fortune increased by £500m in 2022 to £6.5bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List Photo: Third Party
4. Brian Kennedy
Edinburgh-born businessman Brian Kennedy has founded and sold several companies in the home improvement and energy sectors, in both the US and UK. He was also previously the majority owner of the Sale Sharks Rugby Union Club. Kennedy is worth around £275 million. Photo: Third Party