Ahead of Sunday Times Rich List 2023, these are 16 of the richest people with Edinburgh connections

The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 is due to be published this weekend – but while we wait, here are some of the wealthiest people in and around Edinburgh.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th Feb 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 08:06 BST

Auld Reekie and its surrounding areas are the home of many rich and successful individuals, including Harry Potter author JK Rowling, accalimed actor David Tennant, and chart-topping cheeky chappie Lewis Capaldi.

As you might expect, businessmen and entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with staggering fortunes, but there are many more millionaires who make the list.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 of richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.

Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland.

1. JK Rowling

Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £850 million, making her the 12th richest person in Scotland. Photo: Third Party

Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million. According to ScreenRant, Tennant took home £1m per season he did for each of his seasons Doctor Who, doing three in total.

2. David Tennant

Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million. According to ScreenRant, Tennant took home £1m per season he did for each of his seasons Doctor Who, doing three in total. Photo: Third Party

Anders Holch Povlsen, who bought the Jenners building on Edinburgh's Princes Street in 2017, is Scotland's biggest private landowner and owner of the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller. His personal fortune increased by £500m in 2022 to £6.5bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List

3. Anders Holch Povlsen

Anders Holch Povlsen, who bought the Jenners building on Edinburgh's Princes Street in 2017, is Scotland's biggest private landowner and owner of the Danish fashion retailer Bestseller. His personal fortune increased by £500m in 2022 to £6.5bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List Photo: Third Party

Edinburgh-born businessman Brian Kennedy has founded and sold several companies in the home improvement and energy sectors, in both the US and UK. He was also previously the majority owner of the Sale Sharks Rugby Union Club. Kennedy is worth around £275 million.

4. Brian Kennedy

Edinburgh-born businessman Brian Kennedy has founded and sold several companies in the home improvement and energy sectors, in both the US and UK. He was also previously the majority owner of the Sale Sharks Rugby Union Club. Kennedy is worth around £275 million. Photo: Third Party

