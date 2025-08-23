In less than two weeks Edinburgh will have a new bike hire scheme for the first time in four years.

The scheme officially launched at the Meadows on Friday, but residents will have to wait until Wednesday, September 3 to get their hands on the first 50 bikes which will be available for use. Keen to see how the new e-bikes compared to the previous Just Eat bikes, we went along to give them a spin.

The key differences this time around is that Voi provides e-bikes rather than traditional bikes, they use a dockless system, and there are two different e-bikes to choose from (roughly 25 of each). Similar to the previous hire scheme operated by Serco, users will need to download an app to use them, costing £2.20 for a 20-minute ride.

Edinburgh's new e-bike hire scheme will roll out on Wednesday, September 3 | NW

My top tip for getting started is don’t try to lift the kick stand while the bike is stationary, instead move the bike forward and then the bike stand will quickly spring back into place. From there it’s like riding a bike…apologies.

I’ve only ever tried out one e-bike before which seemed to jolt forward as soon as I started. I can definitely say the Voi E4 (the heavier of the two bikes available) had a gentler start and quickly picks up speed with minimal effort – very handy for the hilly roads in the capital.

I wasn’t able to try out the app functionality, but when it’s up and running users will be able to login, locate a bike, carry out a quick safety test and then get going. At the end of their journey residents can park in a dedicated area, uploading a picture of the parked bike as part of the logout process.

Speaking at the launch of the Voi bike hire trial, the council’s transport and environment convener, councillor Stephen Jenkinson said the new scheme will ‘encourage people who don't necessarily cycle every day to use it as a viable option for joining up their journeys’.

As someone who doesn’t own a bike, this is how I envisage using the service, and I can see it being an attractive alternative to short bus trips and a handy option for when I’m running late.

Like many others, I felt it was a shame when the Just Eat bikes scheme came to an end after spates of vandalism and thefts and I hope the new scheme will not be plagued by the same issues.

I think it will be interesting to see how the dockless system plays out over the two-year trial period– especially during busy times of the year in the city centre when pedestrian space is at a premium. We’ll get an idea in a few weeks’ time.

But I’m excited for the new scheme to start and look forward to trying them out around the city in the coming weeks.