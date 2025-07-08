I visited the beach named the best in Scotland and feel like I discovered a really special hidden gem
I certainly hadn’t heard of it before, but now that it has been named the best beach in Scotland in The Sunday Times Best Beaches Guide 2025, a lot more people will know about it now.
Seacliff in East Lothian is about an hour’s drive from Edinburgh - roughly 15 minutes from North Berwick - and it is well worth the trip. With golden sand, gorgeous views, stunning water and plenty of historic sights to explore, the now not-so-hidden gem is a must-visit destination.
The east coast beach was described in The Times as ‘a Scottish stageset’ and indeed the beach does have a cinematic quality about it.
From the west end you can find a quaint sandstone harbour that is believed to be ‘the smallest harbour in the British Isles’.
The east end is like a rocky oasis with Bass Rock providing a stunning back drop - a role taken on by Auldhame Castle in the west side of the beach. Other nearby landmarks include Tantallon Castle and Seacliff House.
The beauty spot was reasonably busy when I visited on a Monday afternoon, with some venturing into the sea but the majority enjoying the spacious, clean beach that stretches round in a semi-circle.
There seemed to be a mix of tourists and locals, with the scenic spot beach also being a popular spot for surfers and dog walkers.
The Times said ‘Seacliff is the beach you wish you’d found when you were ten’ – but I have to say as someone in my late 30s, it was still pretty incredible to find it today.
