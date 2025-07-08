A few weeks ago, a friend of mine recommended an incredible beach to visit with my family. “It’s called Seacliff,” she said. “Write it down – not too many people know about it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I certainly hadn’t heard of it before, but now that it has been named the best beach in Scotland in The Sunday Times Best Beaches Guide 2025, a lot more people will know about it now.

Seacliff in East Lothian is about an hour’s drive from Edinburgh - roughly 15 minutes from North Berwick - and it is well worth the trip. With golden sand, gorgeous views, stunning water and plenty of historic sights to explore, the now not-so-hidden gem is a must-visit destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seacliff beach in East Lothian was named the best beach in Scotland by the Sunday Times | NW

The east coast beach was described in The Times as ‘a Scottish stageset’ and indeed the beach does have a cinematic quality about it.

From the west end you can find a quaint sandstone harbour that is believed to be ‘the smallest harbour in the British Isles’.

The east end is like a rocky oasis with Bass Rock providing a stunning back drop - a role taken on by Auldhame Castle in the west side of the beach. Other nearby landmarks include Tantallon Castle and Seacliff House.

There are plenty of places to explore at the scenic beach | NW

The beauty spot was reasonably busy when I visited on a Monday afternoon, with some venturing into the sea but the majority enjoying the spacious, clean beach that stretches round in a semi-circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There seemed to be a mix of tourists and locals, with the scenic spot beach also being a popular spot for surfers and dog walkers.

The Times said ‘Seacliff is the beach you wish you’d found when you were ten’ – but I have to say as someone in my late 30s, it was still pretty incredible to find it today.