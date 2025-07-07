Sunday Times Best Beaches Guide 2025: East Lothian beach named best in Scotland

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 07:01 BST
An East Lothian beach has been crowned the best beach in the country in the Sunday Times Best Beaches Guide 2025.

Seacliff in East Lothian was named Scotland’s beach of the year in the 17th edition of the annual guide which was published online today and will appear in print on July 13.

Seacliff beach was named the best Scottish beach in the Sunday Times Best Beaches Guide 2025 placeholder image
Seacliff beach was named the best Scottish beach in the Sunday Times Best Beaches Guide 2025 | Shutterstock

Award-winning Sunday Times chief travel writer, Chris Haslam, said: “Seacliff is the beach you wish you’d found when you were ten: a Scottish stageset where you can be a medieval knight, a Victorian explorer, a ghostbuster or even James Bond.

“Hidden at the west end is the smallest harbour in the British Isles. About the size of a hotel pool, it’s a steampunk fantasy cut out of the sandstone using a steam engine and a compressor in 1890 by laird of the manor Andrew Laidlay.”

It was one of eight Scottish beaches to make the list and the only beach within the central belt to feature in the guide. Criteria includes water quality, cleanliness, accessibility, car-parking facilities, lifeguard presence, hygiene levels at restrooms and showers, and dog-friendliness.

Other Scottish beaches to make the comprehensive list were:

The annual guide lists the UK’s top 50 beaches from a total of 756. Each beach was visited by Chris Haslam during a month-long campervan tour of the British and Northern Irish coasts.

