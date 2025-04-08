Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, Queensferry was named the fifth best place to live in Scotland by property agency Garrington – which is no mean feat considering it evaluated more than 160 locations across the country.

Despite the average home price being 70 per cent above the Scottish average, the study still ranked the historic location ‘20th place in the value for money category’ – and after making a brief visit to the charming town centre, it was easy to understand why.

Departing from Edinburgh, the coastal town felt slow-paced in comparison, with cobbled streets and incredible views of the Forth Bridge instantly making an impression. Minutes after parking my car I found myself enjoying a tranquil walk along Ferry Glen and Back Braes, where the iconic 135-year-old bridge continued to provide a stunning backdrop.

Queensferry was named the fifth best place to live in Scotland by property agency Garrington | NW

Every time a train passed over the Forth Bridge I stopped in my tracks - there’s something special about being so close to the Scottish landmark that made it difficult to take my eyes off it.

The town’s serene vibe continued as I made my way over to the High Street, where there are plenty of cafes and restaurants to grab a bite to eat. Several side streets, including the quaint Harbour Lane, lead down to the beach where you can enjoy amazing views of the Firth of Forth.

It seemed like a part of South Queensferry’s rich heritage could be found at every turn, with impressive architecture and historic buildings located within close proximity to one another.

Walking along the beach I met two students who were making a documentary about The Burryman – an annual ceremony held in August. It reminded me that I must make time to visit this year’s Ferry Fair which runs from August 3 – 9.

For anyone planning to visit South Queensferry, I’d highly recommend taking a walk along the promenade, exploring the shops, and grabbing a bite at one of the cosy cafés. Even if like me your visit was brief – you’ll be glad you made the trip.