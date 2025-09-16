An historic North Berwick pub that has been closed since the summer of 2019 reopens this week with a new name and a fresh new look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking its new direction, the former County Hotel on the East Lothian town’s High Street has been renamed The Law after the well-known North Berwick hill. The local link follows through in the décor, which has a subtle nod to North Berwick and the surrounding area running through it.

Steven Winton of The Discovery Group and general manager Donna McCallum, pictured outside the Law in North Berwick, opening to the public this week. | Star Pubs/ Gordon Bell

An £850,000 refurbishment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Scottish hospitality operators The Discovery Group, who also operate the nearby and much-loved Ship Inn on Quality Street, has transformed it into a family and dog-friendly venue with two separate bars, a restaurant, 11 en-suite letting rooms and one of the largest beer gardens in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Law opens its doors at 9am on Wednesday, September 17, creating 25 new jobs, and with North Berwick resident Donna McCallum at the helm as the new licensee and general manager. A weekend of entertainment will celebrate the reopening followed by a host of other activities leading up to the festive season.

Donna said: “I’ve lived in North Berwick for years and never dreamed one day I would run The Law. It’s great news for the town to have it open again and looking so fantastic – it’s a real asset. The whole team is excited to be welcoming people in for the first time in six years.”

The newly refurbished pub and hotel opens to the public on Wednesday. | Star Pubs/ Gordon Bell

The revamp has completely remodelled the building to a high standard, replacing everything from the lights to the loos. Outside there’s a stunning 100-seater garden.

The ground floor boasts a comfortable contemporary front bar with screens showing major sporting events, as well as a second bar, The Beach Hut, overlooking the rear garden and with its own pizza oven. Converted from a former stable, it retains the old doors, beams and stone walls as part of its distinctive design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two floors above house an eye-catching restaurant - bookable for functions – and 11 letting rooms, each named after a Scottish malt whisky. On the food and drink front, customers can expect a freshly prepared menu throughout the day, with seafood dishes a speciality.

The Beach Hut, overlooking the rear garden and with its own pizza oven, was converted from a former stable. | Star Pubs/ Gordon Bell

Discovery Group director Steven Winton added: “The Law looks sensational, better than we ever dared hope. The local interest has been phenomenal, with people keen to have a peek at the changes. We have even been getting booking enquiries for Christmas. We’re very appreciative of all the support.

“North Berwick is a wonderful place that is sought out by visitors to Scotland from all over the world. We feel fortunate to have a second site here and want The Law to add to all the town has to offer.”

The restaurant area at The Law in North Berwick. | Star Pubs/ Gordon Bell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accompanying drinks selection at The Law ranges from barista quality coffee to cocktails and premium whiskies. Dogs are in for a treat also, with their own doggy meals plus biscuits and water on the house.

Matt Dyson, Star Pubs’ operations director for Scotland said: “This is our largest investment of the year in Scotland, and it’s reflected in the transformation, The Law looks amazing and completely unrecognisable inside.

“The Discovery Group are just the team to relaunch The Law, they’ve got a reputation for operating superb venues across East Scotland. We’re delighted to be backing them with their latest venture. The many unique touches they’ve given The Law will bring something different to North Berwick.”

The Law is a Category C-listed building and believed to have started out as a post house in 1815.