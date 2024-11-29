12 festive photos as the Polar Express sets off from Edinburgh Waverley for festive journey

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:10 BST

The Christmas magic rolled into - and out of - Edinburgh Waverley today, as hundreds boarded the Polar Express just two days before the beginning of Advent.

The Polar Express Train Ride journeys, inspired by the 2005 film starring Tom Hanks, have been taking passengers on a magical, festive journey.

Passengers can enjoy travelling on the steam train for a unique Christmas experience. Passengers lined Edinburgh’s Waverley Station, some in pyjamas matching those of Hero Boy from the hit movie.

The two hour journey runs each weekend in the run up to Christmas, with a final set of journeys on Monday, 23 December.

Here are 12 festive photos of the Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley today.

The Polar Express makes its way into Edinburgh Waverley

1. The Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley

The Polar Express makes its way into Edinburgh Waverley | National World

Photo Sales
The queues didn't dampen the anticipation for the memorable train ride.

2. The Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley

The queues didn't dampen the anticipation for the memorable train ride. | National World

Photo Sales
Excitement grew as the steam train pulled into the station.

3. The Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley

Excitement grew as the steam train pulled into the station. | National World

Photo Sales
Steam trains are a rare sight at Waverley Station.

4. The Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley

Steam trains are a rare sight at Waverley Station. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Film
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice