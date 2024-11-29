The Polar Express Train Ride journeys, inspired by the 2005 film starring Tom Hanks, have been taking passengers on a magical, festive journey.

Passengers can enjoy travelling on the steam train for a unique Christmas experience. Passengers lined Edinburgh’s Waverley Station, some in pyjamas matching those of Hero Boy from the hit movie.

The two hour journey runs each weekend in the run up to Christmas, with a final set of journeys on Monday, 23 December.

Here are 12 festive photos of the Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley today.

1 . The Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley The Polar Express makes its way into Edinburgh Waverley

2 . The Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley The queues didn't dampen the anticipation for the memorable train ride.

3 . The Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley Excitement grew as the steam train pulled into the station.

4 . The Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley Steam trains are a rare sight at Waverley Station.