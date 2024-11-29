The Polar Express Train Ride journeys, inspired by the 2005 film starring Tom Hanks, have been taking passengers on a magical, festive journey.
Passengers can enjoy travelling on the steam train for a unique Christmas experience. Passengers lined Edinburgh’s Waverley Station, some in pyjamas matching those of Hero Boy from the hit movie.
The two hour journey runs each weekend in the run up to Christmas, with a final set of journeys on Monday, 23 December.
Here are 12 festive photos of the Polar Express at Edinburgh Waverley today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.