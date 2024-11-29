The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will be stopping off in Edinburgh this weekend, offering visitors the chance to get the perfect seasonal selfie in front of the iconic red truck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set under a canopy of twinkling lights and festive music, locals will be able to enjoy festive games and get involved in the lucky dip to be in with the chance to win Coca-Cola merchandise.

A festive food truck will also be on site serving up seasonal dishes and ice-cold cans of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar within a magical winter wonderland setting. The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will be parking up at Fort Kinnaird on Saturday, November 30 between 12pm and 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck will be at Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh on Saturday, November 30, from midday until 8pm | Lyndsey Ford

This year the seasonal event is supporting FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. Promising to be bigger and better than ever before, Coca Cola will donate a meal to the charity for every person that attends the truck tour - with the aim of donating around one million meals to FareShare this festive season.

Florence Wheatley, marketing manager for Great Britain Coca-Cola, said: “Coca-Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, with many people eagerly awaiting the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert to create a little festive magic.

“This year, we’re delighted to continue our relationship with FareShare to support its mission to reduce hunger and surplus food waste. We hope that every person that attends the Truck Tour not only experiences the magic of Coca-Cola Christmas, but also supports FareShare, knowing that the equivalent of a meal has been donated on their behalf, acting as a little moment of kindness to ensure that thousands of people across the country enjoy a more meaningful Christmas.”

FareShare works with the food industry to redistribute surplus food, which might otherwise go to waste, to a network of 8,000 charities and community groups across the UK. These groups include community centres, faith groups, homelessness shelters, refuges, and schools, all working hard to support people in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Ford, head of fundraising at FareShare said: “We are so grateful to Coca-Cola for their continued support for FareShare. These invaluable donations help us get good-to-eat food to the people who need it rather than going to waste.

“Coca-Cola’s generous support for FareShare is instrumental in helping people affected by the cost-of-living crisis. This support means charities can unite more people through food to form connections and access essential support services. Thank you for helping FareShare make the food go further.”

For those unable to make the Fort Kinnaird event, from November, a promotion with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Original Taste will allow fans to scan on-pack QR codes for the chance to win Christmas shopping vouchers.