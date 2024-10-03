Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bank customers will soon be able to access banking services at a new temporary kiosk at an Edinburgh retail park.

Barclays’ proposals for a temporary kiosk at Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, 20 metres north of 66 Kinnaird Park, outside the Pizza Hut restaurant, have been approved by the City of Edinburgh Council.

The proposal, submitted by Gibraltar General Partner Limited, is for a free-standing mobile banking pod in a single storey flat roofed structure. The application sought temporary permission for the period of five years.

The site lies beside a group of shops near the bus stop fronting onto the main car park within Fort Kinnaird Retail Park. The land is currently vacant.

Approving the plans on September 24, the City of Edinburgh Council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposal complies with the Local Development Plan and the NPF4. The proposal is acceptable in this location and there will not be an unacceptable loss of residential amenity.

“The proposal is for a free-standing pod adjacent to existing retail premises. There will not be a detrimental impact upon the retail floor space of the commercial centre.

“Parking for the proposed development already exists in the form of the large car park and, therefore, new parking provision is not required. The proposal involves no loss of parking spaces.

“The proposal is acceptable in this location and a condition is recommended to reflect the temporary permission sought. The scale, form and design are acceptable and there will not be an unacceptable loss of residential amenity.

“There are no traffic or road safety issues. There are no other material considerations which outweigh this conclusion.”

The development to which this permission relates must be begun not later than the expiration of three years beginning with the date on which this permission was granted. Permission is granted for a limited period of five years.