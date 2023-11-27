Coca-Cola Christmas truck Edinburgh: 14 photos of festive fun as iconic truck visits Fort Kinnaird
Families get into the festive mood, posing for pictures next to iconic truck
The famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck stopped off in Edinburgh at the weekend – and families were keen to visit Fort Kinnaird to see it in person and have their photos taken in front of it. There was also a variety of activities available for people to explore while visiting the iconic truck, with interactive experiences for visitors to immerse themselves in to help them get into the festive spirit.
We asked you to share your pictures – and here is a selection of them.
