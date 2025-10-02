Independent Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour has claimed Labour's Holyrood politicians “couldn’t care less” about social justice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the comment after studying their attendance record for the Scottish Parliament's social justice and social security committee.

Labour has two MSPs on the committee, but for more than half of its meeting so far this year at least one of them was missing.

Jeremy Balfour resigned from the Tories and plans to stand as an independent at next year’s elections

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And over the 24 meetings the committee has held since January, Labour notched up 16 absences compared with five for the SNP and three for the Conservatives.

Mr Balfour - who quit the Tories in August and plans to stand for re-election as an independent at next year’s Holyrood elections - said that when an MSP could not attend a committee, parties were expected to send a substitute who could contribute to proceedings and vote on legislation and amendments.

He said social justice now commanded the third biggest slice of the Scottish Government's budget and the committee made decisions that directly affected the everyday lives of Scotland’s most vulnerable communities.

“Committee membership is a privilege, and MSPs owe it to their constituents to engage with legislation and amendments that will directly affect their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Committees are a core function of the Scottish Parliament, not an optional extra.

“It is understandable that occasionally MSPs will need to excuse themselves due to exceptional circumstances, but in those rare instances a substitute should be sent.

“Scottish Labour's attitude towards the vital work of the social justice and social security committee is shameful, and the people of Scotland deserve better.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said “The Scottish Tories are in no position to lecture anyone on social security after the chaos and cruelty the last UK Tory government instilled in the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Labour cleans up the mess left behind by the Tories across the UK, Scottish Labour is working to hold the SNP to account for its failings and build a country that protects the rights of every Scot.”