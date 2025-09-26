Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour, who quit the Tories five weeks ago, today announced he plans to stand for re-election to the Scottish Parliament as an independent.

He will stand at next year’s Holyrood elections in the newly-named Edinburgh and Lothians East region, which consists of nine constituencies - all seven Edinburgh seats plus East Lothian Coast & Lammermuirs and Midlothian North.

When he resigned from the Tories, Mr Balfour accused the party leadership of having "little interest in genuine policy innovation" and preferring "easy headlines". And he claimed decisions were being made by advisers who lacked experience, while senior MSPs were ignored.

Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour

He said his campaign at the election would be on a platform that amplified the voices of those who live in and around the Capital, including disabled and vulnerable people.

Mr Balfour said for too long, Scotland’s major political parties had ignored the needs of Edinburgh and the Lothians, allowing the region to fall into “mismanagement and disrepair”.

And he said it was time for the Scottish Parliament to take the region’s needs seriously, rather than treating them as an afterthought.

Mr Balfour served as a councillor in Edinburgh for a decade, including a spell as leader of the Tory group, and has been an MSP since 2016. He was the party’s social justice spokesman before his resignation.

He pledged to remain a strong advocate for disabled people in Holyrood, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are not overlooked.

He said his campaign would focus on five policy priorities - breaking down barriers for disabled people; improving access to healthcare; affordable and accessible housing; upgrading key transport infrastructure; and providing compassionate care for every stage of life.

These priorities would, he said, shape a policy platform that put vulnerable people at the centre of our politics, while securing a fair deal for Edinburgh and Lothians East.

Mr Balfour said: “While others switch allegiance with the political winds, I will not be joining another party.

“By remaining independent, I can continue to be a voice for the Lothians — answering only to the people I have the privilege to represent.

“In seeking re-election, I hope that I can build on my strong record of standing up for the people Edinburgh and the surrounding area, and being a voice for disabled people who are so often ignored by the major political parties in Scotland.

“My priorities are clear, practical, and achievable—and they will make a real difference in people’s lives.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent the Lothian region in the Scottish Parliament and I will be fighting for a fair deal for Edinburgh and Lothians East throughout the campaign.”