A Fatal Accident Inquiry has been lodged following the death of a Midlothian care home resident three years ago.

Anne Amos died aged 72 at the Pine Villa Nursing Home in Loanhead on September 13, 2021, after choking on food. A preliminary hearing is set for January 20.

The inquiry, which is set to begin on May 20 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, will explore the circumstances of Ms Amos’ death, with particular focus on the measures and risk assessments in use by Pine Villa Nursing Home to mitigate against choking risks and the circumstances in which Ms Amos was left unattended.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Anne Amos occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry should be held.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff. Ms Amos’ family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.