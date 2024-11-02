1 . Neighbours from hell ordered to move home

A disabled author and his wife who carried out a hate campaign against their neighbours - including making malicious claims of child abuse and drug dealing - have been banned from contacting the victims for 15 years. David, 56, and Jacqueline Aston, 58, will also now have to move house after a sheriff imposed a banning order from the street they live on and ordered them to pay four neighbours £10,000 in compensation. The married couple made false reports to the police and local authority and recorded the neighbours on mobile phones on a near daily basis over a three year period. The Astons were found guilty of three charges of stalking by Sheriff John Cook following the conclusion of the trial last month and the couple returned to the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing on October 24. Jacqueline Aston was sentenced to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £8,000 in compensation to neighbours Catriona Henderson and Stuart McMorris and Marie and Robert Bain. David Aston was placed under supervision for three years, ordered to pay Ms Henderson and Mr McMorris £2,000 in compensation and wear a tagging device and stay within his home between 6pm and 6am for eight months. The Astons were also handed 15 year non-harassment orders banning them from contacting six neighbours and given a non-harassment order banning them from the street they live on which will start on January 31 next year. | Alexander Lawrie