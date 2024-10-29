A delivery driver who carried out “planned and deliberate” sexual assaults on two young girls has been jailed for 30 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terence Pegg began abusing one child when she was just three-years-old by touching her genitals and continued to attack her over a four year period. Pegg, 59, also showed the “vulnerable” youngster sexual images stored on his mobile phone.

He then targeted the second victim when she was aged seven by kissing her on the mouth and touching her breasts and was found to have abused her over three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pegg denied the allegations but was found guilty of five offences by a jury following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

The jury found Pegg, from Dunbar, East Lothian, had abused the first child between August 2013 and August 2017. He was also found to have sexually assaulted the second child between March 2015 and March 2018.

Terence Pegg has been jailed for 30 months | Alexander Lawrie

Pegg was also convicted of assaulting both children by slapping them on the body and repeatedly punching them to the head on occasions between March 2014 and August 2018.

Pegg, who has been working as delivery driver for a takeaway outlet, appeared for sentencing on Tuesday where a sheriff said the attacks had been “planned and deliberate” and he had shown “no sign of remorse’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Gillian Sharp described the victims as “vulnerable” and he had carried out the sex attacks over “an extended period of time”.

Pegg was jailed for a total of 30 months and was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years. He was also handed non-harassment orders banning him from approaching or contacting both victims for 10 years.

Sheriff Sharp also imposed a five year sexual harm prevention order with a raft of measures including prohibiting internet access and banning Pegg from having any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.