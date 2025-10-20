Stunning video captures inside a street made up of bungalows - and a 177-year-old mausoleum.

The Craigentinny Marbles sit on Craigentinny Crescent in Edinburgh's north east, neighbouring rows of 1930s homes.

The stunning marble tomb houses the remains of William Henry Miller, a landowner and Member of Parliament for Newcastle-under-Lyme, who moved to the area after losing his seat in 1841.

Miller died in 1848, unmarried and childless, with his will executed by a distant relative.

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

He left instructions to be buried half a mile from his home, above which a monument should be built "in commemoration of the private virtues of the deceased."

Curiously, Miller specified that the monument should be far away from any churches; he should be buried 20-ft deep, and his coffin encased in lead to prevent grave-robbing.

Miller allocated £20,000 (worth approximately £3m in 2025) to build the monument, which was designed by architect David Rhind.

Mausoleum decorated with biblical scenes carved into marble

The structure is decorated with carved marble plates, depicting biblical scenes - and contributing to the monument's name.

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

In 1920, when Leith and Edinburgh were merged, the lands around the Marbles were marked for residential use, and houses began to be constructed.

Now, the mausoleum stands completely surrounded by houses - and its neighbours are regularly in awe of the structure.

Barry Wilson moved to the street with his wife just last year - and said he had "no idea" the mausoleum existed until going to view his house for the first time.

Neighbours are in awe of structure

"The first time we saw it was when we went to view the property six weeks beforehand," he said.

"Our previous home was about a mile away, and we'd never heard of it until we saw it.

"I've lived locally for 25 years and I never knew it existed!"

After discovering the mausoleum, Barry and his wife became fascinated by the history - and even renovated part of their bathroom to get a better view of the monument.

"We started doing a bit of research, finding out a bit more about it - and now it makes my day every time I come home and see it," Barry said.

‘Works of art’

"Our back bedroom can see it - and we actually designed our shower around it.

Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

"We moved the shower to the other wall so that when we open the window, we can see it from the shower."

The Craigentinny Marbles are "stunning," says Barry - and they are a large part of the reason him and his wife intend to stay in the area for good.

He added: "I think the marble inscriptions themselves are works of art.

"We've had friends visit who didn't know it was there - lots of people have gone down to read the inscription and a bit about the history as well.

"We won't be moving for as long as we live - we have this on our doorstep, and we're five minutes away from Portobello and ten away from Arthur's Seat."