Investigation launched to find man on board Edinburgh train who ‘threatened staff with knife’
The incident happened at around 1pm on Sunday, November 10 on a train travelling from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen.
It is understood a member of staff approached the man, when the suspect is alleged to have sworn at the conductor before producing a knife and threatening to use it.
The man is described as white, about 5ft11 in his mid to late 20s with black hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a navy-blue tracksuit.
Officers are now appealing for information and asking witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 322 of November 10. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.